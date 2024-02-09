Pathum Nissanka Becomes First Sri Lankan to Score Double Century in ODIs

Sri Lanka’s opening batter, Pathum Nissanka, made history by becoming the first Sri Lankan batsman to smash a double century in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

He achieved this remarkable feat in the first ODI against Afghanistan today, in which he scored an unbeaten innings of 210 runs in just 139 balls, including 20 fours and 8 sixes.

History maker! Pathum Nissanka smashes the record books with a historic double century, the first ever by a Sri Lankan batsman in ODIs! 🔥🔥🔥 Live Scorecard 📝: https://t.co/z8HCHdOX6P

Watch 👀: https://t.co/CKfwszsd8V#SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/4dqKJTeRYv — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 9, 2024

The 25-year-old batter also became the third fastest to smash a double ton in ODIs. His double hundred came in 136 balls as he broke former West Indian star batter Chris Gayle’s record of a double hundred in 138 balls.

The right-handed batter also broke legendary Sri Lankan batter Sanath Jayasuriya’s record of the highest individual score by a Sri Lankan batter in ODIs, as the former batter scored 189 vs. India in 2000.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, chose to field first. Sri Lanka scored 381 runs, losing only 3 wickets throughout the match.

Nissanka was outstanding, playing a patient inning alongside Avishka Fernando. The opening duo scored 182 runs in 26.2 overs before Fernando got out for a quick 88 runs.

After that, Nissanka accelerated his scoring and punished the Afghan team, ending up unbeaten with 210 runs off just 139 balls.

Meanwhile, Nissanka is now just the 10th men’s cricketer to score a double hundred in ODI cricket. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan from India, along with Glenn Maxwell from Australia, Martin Guptill from New Zealand, Fakhar Zaman from Pakistan, and Chris Gayle from the West Indies, had achieved this milestone.