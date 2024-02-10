Football Clubs Reject PFF NC’s Plan to Hold Elections Via WhatsApp

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee posted the district elections protocols on all their social media platforms earlier this week.

However, football clubs have dismissed those protocols having reservations that the elections of PFF can easily be sabotaged through rigging if these protocols are followed.

The football clubs of Pakistan have pointed out that the voting process cannot be conducted through WhatsApp as it is unconstitutional.

The PFF Constitution states that voting should be conducted through ballot paper in front of PFF officials and media journalists to ensure transparency.

Clubs have also expressed their reservations that the club scrutiny has not been completed in all districts of Pakistan and the voters list for the district elections has not been released yet.

In December last year, the clubs were given assurance by the NC that the district conveners and the provincial election commissioners will have a pivotal role to play in the district elections of PFF.

However, according to many club officials, nobody has been appointed yet and in most cases, the district election commissioner appoints the district convener.

One club official stated on this matter, “It will be easy to approach the district coordinator and we will get his assistance also in the whole electoral process by taking form from him and also will be able to submit the form”

In 9 districts of Balochistan, club scrutiny has not been conducted and voting will be exercised through WhatsApp.

On this matter, a club official said, “WhatsApp voting is sheer rigging as I don’t know where my vote is going. If everything is conducted in front of the convener and journalists then transparency can be ensured”

Multiple officials of the clubs have stated that the secretary of the electoral committee has not been appointed yet and he notifies the results and matters pertaining to PFF elections.

Football clubs in Pakistan and their owners also feel that the nomination papers submission date is too close to the release date of the voters list and that will ensure rigging.

It should be noted that nomination papers can be submitted by February 14, however, the voters list will be issued on February 15.

All the club officials have expressed their concern and intend to go to court if the election process takes place in this manner. They believe that this is Normalisation Committee’s way to get an extension from FIFA.