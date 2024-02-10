PCB Takes Notice of Players Interacting With Fans on Social Media

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken notice of national players engaging in Q&A sessions with fans on X (formerly Twitter), reported a local sports channel.

According to reports, PCB has decided to develop a policy regarding player participation in social media activities.

Reports also indicated that these social media activities will be considered important by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) because they want to ensure players don’t get into any controversies.

The PCB plans to talk about these issues with the players and their agents. They have directed their International Cricket Department to look into this matter.

Recently, star batter Babar Azam and T20I captain Shaheen Afridi took part in a Q&A session on X.

Babar Azam hosted a Space on February 1, where he answered fans’ questions from the previous day.

The 29-year-old discussed various topics about his cricket career, life, and parents. During this session, his teammate and Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan made a surprise appearance and asked Babar about his plans for getting married.

On the other hand, Shaheen hosted the session on February 4, where he was asked about the potential of bowling alongside retired pacer Mohammad Amir in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, Afridi confirmed his intention to inquire whether Amir would be open to making a comeback to the team.