Aisam-ul-Haq Elected as President of Pakistan Tennis Federation

Tennis Star Aisam Ul Haq has been elected as the President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF). He was up against Major General (r) Asghar Nawaz who was also fighting for the presidential spot.

Aissam Ul Haq bagged 8 votes in his favour out of 15, whereas Asghar Nawaz got 7 votes in an extremely closely contested election.

The 43-year-old has replaced the former PTF Chief Salim Saifullah. Elections were held in the 15 affiliated units of the Pakistan Tennis Federation.

Prior to the elections, PTF nominated Shakil Durrani, former Chief Secretary and Chairman Railways, as the Chief Election Commissioner.

Asghar Nawaz received six nominations before the elections whereas Aisam Ul Haq Qureshi received five nominations in total for the elections.

Units that nominated Aisam as President, Suleman Junaid as Secretary, and Umer Farooq as Treasurer are Army, Navy, KPK Tennis Association, International Lawn Tennis Club of Pakistan, and Pakistan Air Force.

Polls were initially delayed due to court cases and according to the PTF Constitution, no President can be elected for the third term in office.

Recently, in the Davis Cup against Indian counterpart Ramkumar Ramanathan, Aisam Ul Haq suffered a defeat in the World Group I Play Off Tie, where he lost by the scores of 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-0. India led the tie 1-0 after that thrilling Indo Pak encounter in singles.

Indian Tennis team returned to Pakistan for the first time in 60 years and achieved an emphatic win in the singles and doubles against Pakistan, winning 4-0 in the Davis Cup tie which was held in Islamabad.