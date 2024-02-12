Learn360 LMS Takes Center Stage at Prestigious EdTech Event #Bett2024 in London

Learn360, a leading Learning Management Systems (LMS) provider, made waves at the Bett 2024 education technology conference in London, UK, earlier this month. Learn360 not only showcased its award-winning platform to an international audience but also forged key partnerships and secured new business opportunities, setting the stage for its global expansion.

Bett, known as the world’s leading education technology event, brought together over 850 exhibitors and 35,000 attendees from 137 countries. Learn360 stood out amidst this global gathering with its innovative and user-friendly LMS, which impressed educators and industry leaders.

This milestone event served as a catalyst for Learn360 to embark on an ambitious journey of international expansion. Recognizing the global demand for advanced e-learning solutions, the company is poised to position Pakistan as a leader in the global EdTech sector.

“The response at Bett 2024 was phenomenal,” said Hamza Abdul Haq, CEO of Learn360. He added: “We had educators from across the globe stopping by our booth, eager to learn how our platform can empower their students and transform their teaching practices. We also had the opportunity to connect with potential partners who are excited about Learn360’s potential to disrupt the global LMS market.”

Learn360 is now strategically planning its entry into international markets to establish partnerships, collaborations, and client relationships. The company’s commitment to enhancing the learning experience aligns with its vision to contribute to the global education ecosystem.

Stay tuned for updates as Learn360 navigates this exciting phase, breaking barriers and reshaping the future of education technology.