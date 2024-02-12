Pakistan Football Star Otis Khan Joins Multan Sultans as Brand Ambassador

Pakistan football star Otis Khan has been named the brand ambassador of the Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans alongside Pakistan women’s cricket team star allrounder Fatima Sana.

The 2021 PSL champions naming the left winger as their brand ambassador is a sign of recognition and a fantastic collaboration between the two most popular sports in the country. In addition to that, it also showcases Otis Khan’s stardom in Pakistan.

Pakistan Super League will commence on February 17 and will be the 9th edition of the competition since its inception in 2016. Previously Pakistan forward and football legend Kaleem Ullah was also named the brand ambassador of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL.

Otis Khan spent 10 years in the Manchester United academy and played for their youth team till the age of 16 and he was part of the academy in 2012 when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge at the club as manager. He has 8 caps for the Pakistan football team and has played English football in lower divisions.

@MultanSultans have done some brilliant work on and off the field. So when they asked me to become an ambassador it was a straight yes! The new kits are striking!! 🔥 I will definitely be following the sultans throughout HBL PSL 9 will you? #HBLPSL9 @GymArmourPK https://t.co/CGVROiwc7W — Otis Khan (@OtisKhan63) February 10, 2024

The British-born Pakistani has a paternal grandfather who was based in Faisalabad but later migrated to the United Kingdom where Otis was born. He joined Hartlepool United on loan which plays in the 5th tier of English football.

He recently featured in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan. He received great love from the fans in Pakistan during his visit to the country for the first time since his debut.