Finale of Two Continents: Qatar Vs. Jordan in Asian Cup Final and Ivory Coast Vs. Nigeria in AFCON Final

Nigeria will take on Ivory Coast in the final of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and Jordan will lock horns with defending champions Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup.

Jordan will compete in the AFC Asian Cup final for the first time in their history, they never went past the quarterfinal stage in any international competition before this year’s AFC Asian Cup.

Qatar won the edition for the first time in 2019 and they will look to defend that title in their second final of the competition’s history.

Ivory Coast are two-time champions of the AFCON, winning the 1992 and 2015 editions and they will aim to win their third AFCON title to become the Kings of Africa.

Nigeria is also a strong contender. They have played in the final eight times and this will be their fourth title in the competition if they manage to beat ‘The Elephants’ in the final. Nigeria lifted the AFCON trophy in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

The clash between Nigeria and Ivory Coast will be a blockbuster as both teams have quality players and household names.

Nigeria boasts players like Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi and Premier League players like Onyeka and Calvin Bassey who play for Brentford and Fulham respectively.

Ivory Coast has talismanic players like Sebastian Haller, Ndicka from AS Roma, former Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, Jean Michael Seri, Simon Adingra from Brighton, and Willy Boly of Premier League club Nottingham Forrest.

Qatar has blistering forwards like Almoez Ali and Akram Afif. They also have a center-back from Brazil, Lucas Mendez, who eventually got naturalized after living in Qatar for 9 years.

Right-back Pedro Miguel is also a naturalized player who was born in Portugal but was eligible to play for Qatar after he spent five years at Al Ahli in the Qatari League.

Yazan Al Naimat and Al Tamari are the dynamic duo of Jordan, running havoc for the opposition defenses. Yazan plays for Al Ahli in the Qatar League and Al Tamari plays for Montpellier in Ligue 1.

Three of their players are displaying their talents in the Malaysian league which includes, Al Arab, Al Rawabdeh, and Al Mardi.

AFC Asian Cup Final between Jordan and Qatar will be held at 8 PM PST tonight in Lusail Stadium, while Nigeria will face Ivory Coast on Monday night at Stade Olympique.