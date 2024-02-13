Islamabad Increases BTS Tower Charges Up to Rs. 1.2 Million

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has announced a significant increase in the annual renewal fee for Base Transceiver System (BTS) towers in the capital city, along with a substantial rise in fees for new installations.

The decision, aimed at enhancing revenue streams, has drawn attention from both telecom companies and residents alike.

Effective immediately, the annual renewal fee for BTS towers will see a notable surge from 50,000 to Rs. 1.2 million. Similarly, the fee for new installations will witness a considerable rise to 1 million rupees. This adjustment marks the first change in BTS tower fees since 2004, with MCI emphasizing the necessity of this update after nearly two decades.

According to the MCI official, the decision was made after thorough consultations with telecom companies and other relevant stakeholders. MCI clarified that it will not intervene in the sharing arrangements between telecom companies, leaving the decision to be determined mutually.

Addressing concerns regarding the rationale behind the fee hike, MCI officials stressed the importance of aligning fees with current market standards and the cost of infrastructure maintenance. The revenue generated from these adjustments is expected to contribute significantly to improving the city’s infrastructure and services.

The draft outlining the implementation of the new fee structure for BTS towers is reported to be in its final stages, awaiting formal approval. MCI assures that transparency and fairness will be maintained throughout the process, with opportunities for feedback and dialogue with stakeholders.