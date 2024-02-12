Finance Ministry Proposes to Abolish New/Vacant Posts in Budget FY2024-25

To enhance efficiency and rationalize expenditures, the Ministry of Finance has proposed to eliminate all new/redundant positions at all ministries and divisions in fiscal year 2024-25.

Sources told ProPakistani that the ministry’s proposal includes the removal of all vacant positions that have remained unfilled for more than three years. As per the proposals, All vacant/redundant posts (lying vacant idle for more than three years) are required to be indicated and abolished as per Financial Management & Powers of PAOK Regulations, 2021.

The ministry has issued directives to all ministries and divisions to eliminate redundant and unnecessary positions under the federal budget FY25. Sources said the ministry is taking a firm stance on the matter.

Under the proposed guidelines, no new positions will be allowed in any ministry, division, or department without prior approval from the Ministry of Finance.

No BO/NIS form will be accepted in which ERE has been claimed unless supported with details of posts. It may be ensured that the total number of posts reflected in Form-X are same as in BO/NIS. Form-X shall be endorsed by the Expenditure Wing, Finance Division.

All Divisions Departments Sub-ordinate Offices Organizations Entities are required to submit copies of the Sanction Letters along with the Approving Authority. According to proposals, there will be no new post created in the Divisions/Departments/Sub-ordinate Offices Organizations/ Entities except with the prior approval of the Finance Division.

To facilitate the implementation of this initiative, the ministry has requested detailed information on vacancies from all ministries and divisions by April 5th. This includes data on approved positions, vacant roles, and those that remain unfilled.