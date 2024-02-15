Lahore Qalandar’s Star Foreign Duo Arrive in Pakistan for PSL 9

Rassie van der Dussen and David Wiese have arrived in Lahore ahead of the PSL season 9. The duo will represent Lahore Qalandars, who are the reigning champions.

Touchdown in Lahore! 🛬 Exciting news for Lahore Qalandars fans: Rassie van der Dussen and David Wiese are here. Are you ready to witness their impact on the pitch?#HBLPSL9 #KhulKeKhel #QalandarBrothers pic.twitter.com/PFucPH9g5l — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) February 15, 2024

Wiese has been a mainstay in the LQ squad as he’s been a match-winner for the franchise on a consistent basis. Rassie on the other hand, represented Islamabad United in PSL-8, but now he’s been traded to LQ.

Wiese remained a permanent member of the South African squad, but he switched loyalties and has been playing for Namibia since 2021. The right-hand dominant all-rounder is known for his power-hitting skill as well as economical medium-fast overs.

Rassie is a consistent member of SA’s top order in limited-overs cricket. He averages over 52 in One-Day cricket, while his T20I average is a healthy 34.54.

On the negative side, Rassie will stay in Pakistan for the first half of the PSL event. After 6 matches, he will return to SA to play the domestic limited-overs tournament. He is centrally contracted by his country, which doesn’t allow the participation of such a player in a foreign league while the domestic league is ongoing.

Wiese is expected to stay in Pakistan for the entirety of the event.