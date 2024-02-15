Haris Rauf Confident of Lahore Qalandars Making PSL History Once Again

Pakistani speedster, Haris Rauf, rang the alarm bells by declaring that Lahore Qalandars is coming for the third consecutive title of the Pakistan Super League. Lahore Qalandars is the first and so far the only franchise to lift the coveted PSL trophy twice in a row.

Talking to the media, Rauf said: “Fans would want us to win again and we will try to execute good performance again.”

“There is no such pressure of being defending champions. We will look to entertain the fans by playing exciting cricket.”

Rauf himself isn’t in the best of form. He was constantly criticized for his performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he couldn’t provide reliability in the initial and middle overs.

Rauf made a name for himself through the shortest format of the game, T20 cricket, and feels at home compared to red ball cricket.

“There is no pressure on me. I will try to improve my performance and secure a place in the team.”

He praised fellow fast bowler and captain of LQ, as well as the national T20I team, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“I have been playing with Shaheen for a long time, he fights for his team. Be it PSL or national team, Shaheen tries to keep his team relaxed and backs his teammates.”

LQ begin their PSL-9 campaign against Islamabad United on February 17.

