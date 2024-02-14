PSL 9 Anthem ‘Khul Ke Khel’ by Ali Zafar and Aima Baig Released

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the official anthem “Khul Ke Khel” for the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan Super League anthem is what everyone looks forward to as it sets the tone for the season ahead and creates a zeal and buzz that transcends the fans as PSL nears. Aima Baig and Ali Zafar have sung the PSL anthem this season with their mesmerizing voice and magical melodies.

The anthem is groovy and has a modern vibe to it, as both artists set the stage ablaze with their signature style. Fans had eagerly awaited the collaboration between Ali Zafar and Aima Baig and they finally got what they desired from the two superstars of the Pakistani music industry.

Both artists are celebrated figures in the Pakistani music industry, each known for their unique vocal styles and ability to captivate audiences. Last year the PSL 8 anthem was sung by Shae Gill, Faris Shafi, and Asim Azhar.

Four cities will share the matches of the PSL as the venues include Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi and the opening ceremony will be held in Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium and the first 14 matches of the PSL 9 will take place in Multan and Lahore.

The second spell of the season will be held in Karachi and Rawalpindi while the qualifier, eliminator, and final will be held in Karachi.

Here is all you need to know about PSL 9 season.