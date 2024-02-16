Health Ministry Bans Consumption of Soft Drinks

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 16, 2024 | 6:19 pm

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination has imposed a ban on the consumption of sweetened sugary beverages during official meetings within the ministry and its attached departments.

The primary objective of this ban is to promote a healthier workplace environment and align with the government’s commitment to public health.

The Federal Ministry of Health issued an official advisory in this regard, ordering to prohibit the use of sweet products during official meetings or functions. This decision is based on the observation by the Minister of Health that sugary drinks contribute to both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing effective measures to prevent both diseases. Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan revealed that the federal government has launched a comprehensive Rs6.8 billion program, which is aimed at preventing diabetes.

Dr. Jan highlighted the large-scale reforms carried out by his ministry to improve the health sector in just a few months.

He acknowledged the harmful impact of sugary drinks on individuals of all ages and stressed the importance of protecting everyone from the adverse effects of excessive sugar consumption, particularly through beverages.

Arsalan Khattak

