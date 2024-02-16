Trend Micro Protects Customers from High-Severity Zero Day Vulnerability

Trend Micro, a leading global cybersecurity provider, has uncovered a critical vulnerability in Microsoft Windows Defender SmartScreen that is actively being exploited by the cyber threat group Water Hydra.

Discovered on December 31, 2023, by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative™ (ZDI), this zero-day vulnerability, identified as CVE-2024-21412, poses a significant risk to organizations worldwide. However, Trend Micro customers have been safeguarded automatically since January 17, 2024.

This vulnerability enables a sophisticated zero-day attack chain, facilitating a Windows Defender SmartScreen bypass, which cybercriminals exploit to deploy the DarkMe Remote Access Trojan (RAT).

The motive behind these attacks is primarily financial, targeting foreign exchange traders engaged in high-stakes currency trading, with potential consequences ranging from data theft to ransomware.

In light of this alarming development, it is imperative that organizations promptly address this issue to mitigate potential risks and safeguard their digital infrastructure.

Trend Micro, renowned for its proactive approach to cybersecurity, endeavours to shield its clientele from emerging threats by issuing virtual patches well in advance of official patches, thereby offering a crucial layer of defense against exploitation. Notably, Trend Micro’s proactive measures have consistently provided a substantial lead time, averaging 51 days ahead of Microsoft’s patch releases, and 96 days ahead of other vendors’ protective measures.

Utilizing layers of defense, including Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) capabilities, Trend Micro’s virtual patching effectively blocks the exploitation of CVE-2024-21412, mitigating the risk posed by this vulnerability. Moreover, Trend Vision One™ empowers organizations with visibility into critical vulnerabilities and their impact on endpoints, facilitating proactive risk management and reducing reliance on reactive measures.

The significance of the Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) program of Trend Micro cannot be overstated, as it enables Trend Micro to identify and address vulnerabilities swiftly, protecting customers from emerging threats. Trends indicate that cybercrime groups are increasingly leveraging zero-day vulnerabilities in collaboration with nation-state groups, broadening the scope and impact of their attacks. CVE-2024-21412 serves as a stark reminder of the agility and sophistication of cyberthreats, highlighting the need for robust cybersecurity measures. Organizations relying solely on legacy endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions may find themselves vulnerable to advanced attack techniques.

In conclusion, the collaboration between security researchers, such as those at Trend Micro, and industry stakeholders is paramount in addressing evolving cyber threats effectively. By staying ahead of the curve and leveraging innovative solutions, organizations can mitigate risks with confidence and safeguard their digital assets.