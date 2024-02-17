Rain Likely to Spoil PSL 9 Opening Matches

Rain might play the spoilsport as the Pakistan Super League starts. The meteorological department indicated chances of showers in the upcoming days, as PSL season-9 pans out in Punjab’s capital city, Lahore.

Moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Murree, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore, etc. from February 17th (night) to 21st. Isolated hailstorms may also occur during this period.

Spectators have their eyes set on the opening ceremony, as well as the opening match on February 17. The tradition of releasing a new PSL anthem every year continued, as Season 9’s anthem was sung by Ali Zafar and Aima Baig.

The opening match of Season 9 is between reigning champions, Lahore Qalandars, and two-time winners, Islamabad United. LQ won the 2022 and 2023 seasons, making them the first team to win the event in a consecutive manner.

Finishing at the bottom became a norm for LQ, but their fortunes changed when fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, was made the captain. Afridi won the two trophies under his captaincy.

Islamabad United won the inaugural PSL event, in 2016, when the entire tournament was held in United Arab Emirates. They then won the 2018 season, but it has been six years since they haven’t won the event.

