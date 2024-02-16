PCB Partners With TikTok for PSL 9

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and TikTok have announced a collaboration for PSL 9, providing fans with the opportunity to experience the excitement of the country’s biggest sporting event like never before.

The collaboration heralds a new era of engaging content for cricket enthusiasts. Throughout PSL 9, TikTok will play a pivotal role in delivering behind-the-scenes moments, player interviews, post-match analysis, and much more directly to fans worldwide.

The PSL account on TikTok @thepsl has close to 2 million followers while there have been more than 2.47 million published content, using the popular hashtag #HoJaJazbaati in the last two seasons. The official hashtag for this season is #KhulKeKhel.

TikTok’s Head of Content Operations and Marketing in Pakistan, Saif Mujahid said, “TikTok is excited to collaborate with PCB for PSL season 9. We are committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for cricket fans, providing them with access to exciting content and immersive storytelling throughout the tournament.”

Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer PCB Salman Naseer said, “TikTok’s collaboration with PCB reflects our shared commitment to engaging cricket fans through innovative and compelling content. As we gear up for another thrilling season of PSL, we look forward to leveraging TikTok’s platform to bring fans closer to the action and excitement of the tournament.”

Throughout PSL 9, fans can engage with the excitement using official hashtags such as #HoJaJazbaati, #PSLFanzone, #PSLTopPicks, #CricTok, #NawaAayaSoneya, #PSLKiYaadein and #JashaneCricket.

Additionally, TikTok will introduce special PSL filters, curated playlists, and a dedicated PSL search hub within the app, enabling fans to immerse themselves fully in the tournament experience.