Here are the Latest Replacements For PSL 9

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 17, 2024 | 12:02 pm

Five teams have announced their replacement draft picks for PSL 9. Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans announced their replacements on Friday.

Defending Champions Lahore Qalandars announced two partial replacements for their squad. Irish wicketkeeper batter Lorcan Tucker will replace English batter Dan Lawrence who was partially available for the ninth edition of PSL. Pakistani cricketer Salman Fayyaz will replace Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa as well.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings had wicketkeeper batter Tim Seiffert partially available in their squad but he will be replaced by Pakistani cricketer Fawad Ali. England’s Bowling allrounder Jamie Overton will not be available for the Kings throughout the season and he will be replaced by Zimbabwe speedster Blessing Muzarabani.

English fast bowler Olly Stone will replace Reece Topley in the second spell of the season as a partial replacement for Multan Sultans. Left-arm spin-bowler Sufyan Muqeem will be replaced by English allrounder Paul Walter as a full replacement in the Peshawar Zalmi squad.

2019 PSL Champions, Quetta Gladiators had a reserved spot in their team and they have included Usman Tariq as their replacement pick. Quetta’s lethal Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was only available for 5 PSL matches and he will also be replaced by Umar Amin.

Here is the full schedule of PSL 9.

