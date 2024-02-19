FIA Arrests Fake Attorney General

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 19, 2024

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an individual who was impersonating as an Attorney General.

According to the federal agency, the accused would reach out to government officials and pressure them into complying with his orders.

The FIA revealed that multiple forgery cases were registered against the fake attorney general across the country.

In a similar case in December last year, the agency arrested an Australia-returned conman named Farooq Aslam for impersonating himself as the director general of FIA.

FIA Deputy Director Mian Sabir took action against the suspect upon the orders of Lahore FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Director Sarfaraz Virk.

According to details, Aslam used to extort money from citizens by impersonating as the director general of the FIA. It is pertinent to mention that such cases are nothing new, as dozens of individuals are arrested every year for pretending to be top government officials.

Arsalan Khattak

