Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Life in Upper Parts of Pakistan

Two individuals tragically lost their lives as heavy rain and snowfall returned, bringing a chill to the weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as several areas of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Furthermore, downpours accompanied by thunderstorms struck various cities in Punjab on Monday. Upper Dir’s Kumrat Kalkot area reported the heaviest snowfall, while rain disrupted daily life in Bara, Jamrud, Landi Kotal, and Tirah Valley in Khyber District.

Additionally, rain and snowfall caused inconvenience for the residents of Chitral and the Diamir area of Gilgit Baltistan. Two young men tragically lost their lives in landslides caused by heavy rains in Azad Kashmir and Swat.

An eighth-grade student named Atif, son of Abid Shah, was struck by stones during a landslide caused by heavy rains in Hattian Bala city of Azad Kashmir. Atif was en route to his school in Shariyan from Gahal Sachian to take an exam when the landslide occurred.

In a separate incident in Swat, heavy rain and snowfall triggered an avalanche in the Faizabad area, resulting in the loss of a young man’s life as his house was swept away.

Rain and snowfall also hampered movement at several tourist destinations, including Galliyat, Thandyani, Shogran, Kaghan, and Naran.

According to locals, Thandyani, Nathiagali, Ayubia, and Dongagali in Abbottabad district, as well as Shogran in Mansehra district, received up to four inches of snow. Meanwhile, Naran experienced more than 10 inches of snowfall.

Moreover, Lahore, Gujrat, Narowal, Wazirabad, Nowshera Virkan, Malikwal, Sangla, Kharian, Nankana Sahib, and their surrounding areas also received rainfall.

The Met Office has forecasted rain, wind, and thunderstorms, with snowfall over mountains, in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, north Balochistan, Murree, Galliyat, and upper/central Punjab for the next 24 hours.

A strong westerly wave has been affecting upper/central parts of the country since Sunday, leading to heavy rain and snowfall in Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Havelian regions of Azad Kashmir.

Moderate to heavy rain, wind, and thunderstorms, with snowfall over the hills, were reported on Monday in several areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, and Bannu.

Additionally, rain, wind, and thunderstorms were also observed in different areas of Balochistan, such as Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, and nearby areas. There is a chance of light rain in parts of Karachi.