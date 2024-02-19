Imported Cheese Set to Become Costly After New Customs Values

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has issued new Customs Values on the import of processed/ grated/shredded/powdered/cream/cheddar cheese of various brands imported from all origins which will increase the price of imported cheese.

The directorate issued valuation ruling number 1853 of 2024 on Monday. According to the ruling, the conversion cost from the constituent materials and allied expenses, in the country of export, were not available for manufacturing of cheese.

Finally, the Customs values of the subject goods have been determined under Section 25(9), read with Section 25(7), and Customs Rule 121(2) of Customs Rules, 2001 which provides that the methods of valuation. But a reasonable flexibility in the application of such methods would be in conformity with the aims and provisions of the law.

The new values would be applicable on the import of processed Cheese in Slice, Portion & Cubes/Tin of brands including Happy Cow, President, Aria, Three Cow, LaBella, Al-Marai, Teama, Zott, Taverna, Embrog, Pride. Brands also included processed cheese in slice, portion & cubes/tin of Kraft.

The new values would also be applicable on the import of cheese/processed cheese in Grated, Shredded, Powdered & Sticks form various brands.

The values would also be applicable on the import of cream cheese/ processed cream cheese of brands like Puck, Al-Marai, Happy Cow, Arla, President & Three Cow, Taverna, Embrog; Mozzarella Cheese Various Brands Packing up to 2 Kg and above 2kg; Blue Veined Cheese and cream cheese / processed cream cheese of brand Kraft and other brands.

Earlier, the Customs Values of cheese were determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide Valuation Ruling No.1357/2019.