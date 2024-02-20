PTA Inaugurates Tier-3 Complaint Data Center

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) inaugurated its Tier 3 compliant data center, today. The ceremony, graced by Caretaker Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif, took place at the PTA Headquarters, Islamabad.

The newly established data center is engineered to deliver efficiency and reliability, boasting 24×7 Network Operation Center (NOC) and Security Operation Center (SOC) to ensure seamless operations and robust security measures.

ALSO READ PTA Issued 89 Cyber Security Advisories in 2023

Caretaker Federal Minister said that this initiative aligns with our vision for a digitally stronger Pakistan and underscores the government’s dedication to providing advanced and secure digital services.

Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman appreciated the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in the successful establishment of the data center which will serve as a centralized platform for managing and provisioning a diverse range of e-services to consumers and telecom operators.