PTA Issued 89 Cyber Security Advisories in 2023

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued 89 Cyber Security Advisories during the last year, aiming to enhance collective understanding and vigilance regarding cyber security challenges and best practices.

The document revealed that from July to December 2022, PTA issued 43 cyber security advisories, out of which 37 were critical and 6 were high. Similarly, PTA received 46 advisories from January to June 2023, out of which 36 were critical and 10 were high.

During last year, PTA issued 42 internal and 47 external cyber security advisories, covering a wide range of topics from network security enhancement to strategies for mitigation of emerging threats.

According to PTA, advisories and alerts play a pivotal role in fostering cyber security awareness, serving as the first line of defense against potential cyber threats. In today’s digital environment, staying informed about new vulnerabilities is not a luxury but a necessity, and that is where advisories and alerts come into play.

Advisories provide comprehensive notices detailing specific threats or vulnerabilities, while alerts are more immediate notifications about current and active threats, often requiring urgent action. Both these tools serve as beacons in the digital realm, guiding users through potential cyber threats.