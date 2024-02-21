Rates of Profit On National Savings Schemes Decreased Again

The government has decreased the rates of profit on national savings certificates and schemes by up to 72 bps.

This is the second consecutive downward revision in profit rates of national savings certificates. The previous update, in January 2024, saw reductions of up to 46 basis points. The profit rates of 4 certificates were decreased last month while the rest were left unchanged.

In today’s update, profit rates have been decreased on Regular Income Certificates (RIC), Short Term Savings Certificates (STSC), Special Saving Certificates (SSC), and Defence Savings Certificates (DSC).

The rates of profit on Pensioners Benefit Accounts (PBA), Behbood Saving Certificates (BSC), Shuhda Family Welfare Accounts (SFWA), and Saving Accounts Rate (SAR) have also been increased.

Meanwhile, the rates of return on Sarwa Islamic Term Account and Sarwa Islamic Saving Account are unchanged.

The rate of return on RIC has decreased by 36 bps to 14.64 percent, while the rate of return on SSC has been slashed by 40 bps to 15.6 percent.

The profit rates on BSC, PBA, and SFWA are down by 72 basis points each to 15.36 percent each, while the rate of return on STSC has been revised downwards by 58 bps to 19.76 percent.

The rate of return on Defense Saving Certificates (DSC) was cut down by 55 bps to 13.67 percent.

There has been no change in the rates of return on Saving Account Rate (SAR) which currently stands at 20.5 percent.