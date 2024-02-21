Zong 4G & BaKhabar Kisan Have Partnered to Promote Urban Farming/Agri-Tech in Pakistan

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication organization Zong 4G, has collaborated with BaKhabar Kisan to facilitate seamless communication between the Farmers and Agri Experts to make informed and timely decisions, maximize yield and financial benefits to their livelihoods.

BaKhabar Kisan is a comprehensive agricultural knowledge platform for farmers throughout Pakistan offering expert guidance on weather, crop and livestock advisory, modern agricultural practices, and disaster management. It facilitates the connection between the farmers and Agri experts, promoting modern agricultural practices through personalized Agri content.

Zong 4G has announced this strategic collaboration with BaKhabar Kisan in a dedicated initiative to foster Agri-tech advancement in Pakistan.

This partnership ensures that Zong users nationwide have seamless and immediate access to expert agricultural and livestock advisory through the BaKhabar Kissan call center and mobile App. Moreover, subscribers can dial 8949, the dedicated hotline for the facilitation of farmers for all Bakhabar services over phone calls.

Zong 4G users can subscribe to this service daily based on necessity simply by dialing *8494# or through SMS on 8494 priced only at Rs.2.5/- daily.

Subscribers to the service receive personalized agricultural content tailored to their specific needs. This includes crop advisories based on crop calendars, lifecycles, and location, as well as customized guidance for livestock management according to the breed of animals. Weather forecasting services are finely tuned to the precise location of each farm, rather than generalized district or city data.

Additionally, users gain access to a dynamic Interactive Voice Response system, an Agri-advisory call center, and a network within the Agri partner ecosystem, facilitating access to specialized agricultural resources and advice.

This suite of services is designed to enhance productivity and efficiency for farmers and agricultural professionals by providing targeted support and information.