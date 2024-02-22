Nayatel Partners with ExitLag to Deliver Lag-Free Gaming Experience Across Pakistan

Nayatel, one of the leading telecommunication companies in Pakistan, has partnered with ExitLag to bring one of the best network and ping optimization solutions to Pakistani gamers at a fantastic price.

Almost every Pakistani gamer is familiar with this scenario – you are playing a competitive match and find yourself in a clutch situation. Right as you are about to engage the enemy, your connection suffers from ping spikes and packet loss, and you end up losing the fight.

Online gaming has always been a struggle for Pakistanis. The reason for this is poorly optimized routing and a lack of local game servers. For decades, the Pakistani gamer has longed for a solution that would allow them to enjoy games as the rest of the world does.

ExitLag is a widely known solution that navigates game traffic through a special network of global servers, lowering the ping and stabilizing the connection.

By partnering up with ExitLag, Nayatel has taken the first step in its quest to give Pakistani gamers a platform and opportunity to explore their talent and potentially an esports career in the future. What’s more, the service is available nationwide for both Nayatel and non-Nayatel users.

Nayatel makes ExitLag accessible to everyone by offering multiple plans at a much lower cost than the global prices with 30-50% savings. Nayatel users can get plans as low as Rs. 699 per month while non-Nayatel users get plans as low as Rs. 899 per month.

Experience lag-free gaming like never before. For detailed pricing and subscriptions, visit https://nayatel.com/exitlag/.