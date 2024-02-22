Public Holiday Announced for Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

The district administration of Jamshoro has announced a public holiday on February 29 to commemorate the start of the 772nd three-day annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The Urs festivities are set to begin on February 29 and will last for three days. The Urs ceremonies will feature a range of activities, including a literary conference, traditional Sindhi wrestling known as Malakhro, and soul-stirring recitals of Sufi music.

ALSO READ Points Table as Iftimania Takes Down Lahore Qalandars

The purpose of these events is to engage and entertain attendees, offering them a culturally and spiritually enriching experience. Due to the importance of the event, the local authorities have enforced strict security protocols to safeguard the well-being of both participants and visitors during the yearly Urs festivities.

Furthermore, the Jamshoro district administration has set up facilitation camps to meet the requirements of devotees and provide essential facilities to the guests of the shrine.

ALSO READ Electricity Consumers Set to Face Another Massive Price Hike

Caretaker Sindh Minister for Law and Auqaf Umer Soomro recently visited the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, where he paid his respects by laying a floral wreath at the shrine.

The minister was also accompanied by former Caretaker Sindh Minister Iftekhar Ahmed Soomro. He offered fateha and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.