Electricity Consumers Set to Face Another Massive Price Hike

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 21, 2024 | 8:12 pm

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought a Rs. 7.13 per unit increase in electricity prices in terms of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) from consumers of ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (DISCOs) for the month of January 2023.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has accepted the request for a public hearing on February 23. The FCA will be collected from consumers in the billing month of March.

In its petition on behalf of DISCOSs, CPPA highlighted that the cost charged from consumers in January was Rs. 7.489 per unit, while the cost of the energy delivered to DISCOs was Rs. 14.62 per unit.

If approved, the hike will further burden the inflation-stricken masses that are already reeling from costly gas bills, which are set to soar further after the recent approval by the cabinet to raise gas prices even further.

It is pertinent to mention here that NEPRA had notified a Rs. 4.56 per unit increase in the price of electricity in terms of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for DISCOs for the month of December. The said increase will be reflected in consumer’s bills for the current month i.e. February.

