Points Table as Iftimania Takes Down Lahore Qalandars

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 21, 2024 | 11:09 pm

Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets, as they continued their streak of wins to three.

Lahore Qalandars posted 166-5 in the allotted 20 overs. Their innings wase largely impacted by a half-century from South African batter, Rassie van der Dussen. Mohammad ‘Daisy’ Ali and Usama Mir bowled economical spells which impacted LQ and restricted them to under 170.

Multan Sultans chased the target in 18 overs, courtesy of an 82-run knock from Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, finished off in style by scoring 34 (5×4 2×6) off 11 balls.

LQ captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and George Linde bowled economical spells, but they couldn’t stop MS from continuing their streak.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR
1.    Multan Sultans 3 3 0 0 6 1.165
2.    Quetta Gladiators 2 2 0 0 4 0.635
3.    Islamabad United 2 1 1 0 2 0.438
4.    Karachi Kings 2 1 1 0 2 -0.683
5.    Lahore Qalandars 3 0 3 0 0 -0.743
6.    Peshawar Zalmi 2 0 2 0 0 -1.255

