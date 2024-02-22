Wasim Akram Slams Shadab Khan for Poor Captaincy Against Multan Sultans

Former mentor of Islamabad United, Wasim Akram expressed his discontentment with Shadab Khan’s approach towards captaincy after the team lost against Multan Sultans in the last over during the team’s second PSL match this season.

Shadab Khan came to bowl his spell late in the 11th over of the second innings and also decided to bat lower down the order after 5 wickets were down.

Islamabad United skipper had previously won the game for his side in the opening game against Lahore Qalandars when he scored 74 not out while chasing a target of 196.

Speaking during a local media talk show, the legend said, “When you have a captain who is in form and scored 74 in 41 balls in the previous match, why didn’t he come in to bat at three or four? He [Shadab] said in the post-match press conference that the wicket was a bit difficult which is why I wanted to send in a proper batter.”

“I hope that was a language barrier because if that’s the case, it means that he will come out to bat early when the pitch is easy but send anyone else if that’s not the case,” he added further.

Probably the greatest left-arm pacer of all time, Wasim Akram believes that a captain has to lead from the front when the chips are down only then he can flourish in the job.

He urged Shadab to face the times of adversity when his team is struggling also pointing out that the spin allrounder should have bowled after the powerplay.

