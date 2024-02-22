Sachin Tendulkar Shows Why He Is Still ‘The Greatest Batsman Of All Time’

Probably the greatest batter of all time Sachin Tendulkar showed why he still has it in him as he timed the ball to perfection with a drive towards the onside with the grip of his bat while on a vacation in Kashmir.

Embarking on his inaugural visit to the region of Kashmir, the cricketer enthusiastically participated in a game of gully cricket with the locals in the scenic surroundings of Gulmarg. He also took some pictures with the locals of the town during his visit.

The cricketer-turned-commentator nowadays is seen often in the commentary box or the panelists of experts during various cricket shows in India but the man with the ‘god-gifted’ talent headed towards Kashmir to take some time off from the hustle and bustle of the world.

Waqar Younis was right when he said "Sachin Tendulkar can play a leg glance with a walking stick".pic.twitter.com/mJfERHqGXi — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 22, 2024

The cricketing maestro posted a video on social media that demonstrated the skills with the bat and wrote, “Cricket and Kashmir, A Match in Heaven”, showcasing his love for the game even when he has taken retirement from it a long time ago.

Sachin Tendulkar has always maintained one motto throughout his cricket career, “That the bat will play”, a phrase which he often uses in his commentary as well while observing other cricketers.

The Icon of Indian cricket has scored 15,921 runs in Tests and 18, 426 runs in ODIs, he is the only batter on this planet to score 100 international centuries in the game.