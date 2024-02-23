Nationwide Trials For Pakistan Street Child Football Team for Norway Cup 2024 Set to Commence Tomorrow

In an exciting development, the management of the Pakistan Street Child Football Team has announced nationwide trials set to take place from February 24 to March 9 across various cities including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Nowshera, and Mirpur Azad Kashmir.

This initiative aims to scout for exceptional talent from every corner of Pakistan for the upcoming Norway Cup 2024.

The Norway Cup, one of the most prominent youth football leagues globally, is eagerly anticipating the participation of teams from around the world. The tournament is scheduled to run from July 27 to August 3 in Oslo, Norway.

Having previously competed thrice in the Norway Cup, the Pakistan Street Child Football Team has demonstrated remarkable progress.

In 2014, they reached the quarterfinals, followed by a runner-up position in 2016. Notably, they secured the runner-up spot once again in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The upcoming nationwide trials represent an invaluable opportunity for talented young footballers across Pakistan to showcase their skills on an international stage and continue the proud legacy of the Pakistan Street Child Football Team.