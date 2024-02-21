PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Thomas Tuchel to Permanently Leave Bayern Munich from This Summer

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 21, 2024

Bayern Munich Manager, Thomas Tuchel, will leave the club this summer after Bayern Munich confirmed that they will part ways with the German head coach after a mutual agreement.

Xabi Alonso, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Zinedine Zidane could be the potential replacements for the German coach beyond the summer once the season comes to an end.

Bayern Munich has lost three matches in a row. They suffered a defeat against title challengers and Xabi Alonso’s team Bayer Leverkusen by 3-0, could not compete with a depleted Lazio side in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and recently lost to mid-table German club Vfl Bochum in the Bundesliga. In the last 3 matches, they conceded two red cards and were reduced to 10 men against Bochum and Lazio.

Pressure mounted on Tuchel after the Bochum defeat when Bayer Leverkusen fell 8 points behind their title challengers Leverkusen and for the first time in 12 years, it seems like the Bundesliga champions will go trophy-less this season.

After a mutual agreement between him and the club to part ways, Tuchel said, “We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season. Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success.”

In response to the matter, Chief Executive of the club, Jan Christian Dreesen, said, “In an open, good conversation we came to the decision to mutually end our collaboration in the summer. Our goal is to carry out a sporting realignment with a new coach for the 2024/25 season.”

Thomas Tuchel was appointed as the manager of the club after the sacking of former coach Julien Nagelsmann in March 2023.

