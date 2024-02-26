Honor Magic 6 Pro and Pad 9 Reach Global Market Alongside V2 RSR Foldable

Last month, Honor unveiled the Magic 6 Pro in China, and now, this flagship device made its global debut in Barcelona, just ahead of MWC. Alongside the flagship smartphone, Honor also introduced the Honor Pad 9 tablet, which recently made its debut in the British market.

Honor Magic 6 Pro

Honor has generated significant anticipation for the Magic 6 Pro, particularly emphasizing its prowess in sports photography. The device introduces the next generation of Honor’s acclaimed Falcon Camera system, boasting innovative AI Motion Sensing capabilities. This feature detects motion and captures multiple frames even before the shutter button is pressed, ensuring users can capture the perfect shot effortlessly.

The main camera setup includes a 50MP OmniVision OVH9000 sensor sized at 1/1.3″ with laser autofocus and OIS. It can capture 8K videos at up to 60 FPS. There is also a telephoto unit with 180MP resolution, 2.5x optical zoom, and OIS. The ultrawide shooter is a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 and the selfie camera is also a 50MP camera.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and has a 5,600 mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. Honor has promised to deliver 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of software patches.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has a starting price of €1299 in Europe.

Honor Pad 9

The Pad 9 tablet is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and boasts an expansive 12.1” screen, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a high-resolution display of 2560 x 1600 pixels within a 16:10 ratio. The device offers added convenience with the inclusion of a cover case and the Honor Magic Stylus, available either bundled in certain markets or sold separately in others.

Consumers can expect the Honor Pad 9 tablet to hit the shelves with a price tag of £300. For those seeking enhanced functionality, an optional keyboard accessory will be available, offering a bundled package priced at £349.

Honor Magic V2 RSR

As anticipated, the Honor Magic V2 RSR has made its debut in Europe, accompanied by a significant price tag of €2,700 for its sole 16 GB/1 TB configuration. Pre-orders for this premium device commence today, with availability slated for March 18.

Additionally, Honor unveiled a glimpse of the forthcoming Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design variant during the keynote, hinting at a luxurious addition to their lineup.