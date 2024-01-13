Honor Magic 6 Series Launched With World’s Brightest Displays, 180MP Zoom Camera, and More

Honor Magic 6 and 6 Pro have become official as the latest flagships from the Chinese phone maker. Other than the usual flagship specifications, these phones boast the world’s brightest displays at a whopping 5000 nits.

Design and Display

The Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro boast 6.8-inch curved LTPO AMOLED displays, delivering a 1,264 x 2,800px resolution. The variable 120Hz refresh rate provides users with smooth and fluid interactions and battery saving at the same time.

Honor has raised the bar with these displays, achieving a remarkable peak brightness of 1,800 nits in auto mode and an astounding 5,000 nits for local peak brightness when enjoying HDR content, marking an industry first.

Both devices are equipped with displays featuring 4,320 Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming. The Magic 6 opts for a single punch-hole cutout, while the Pro version has a pill-shaped cutout accommodating the added 3D depth face unlock module.

Internals and Software

Both smartphones run on Honor’s latest Magic OS 8.0, based on the Android 14 platform. Users have the flexibility to choose between 12 GB and 16 GB of RAM, along with the option for up to 1 TB of storage on the Pro model.

Cameras

Honor’s Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro bring significant upgrades to their camera systems. The back of these smartphones showcases a redesigned camera island, with the Magic 6 Pro featuring a 50MP main camera sporting a variable aperture ranging from f/1.4 to f/2.0. On the other hand, the Magic 6 houses a powerful 50MP main shooter with an f/1.9 aperture.

Notably, the Magic 6 Pro incorporates an impressive 180MP periscope lens that provides 2.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. In contrast, the non-Pro variant offers a 32MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom, alongside its 50MP ultrawide lens.

Both phones have a 50MP selfie camera as well.

Battery and Pricing

The Magic 6 boasts a 5,450 mAh battery, complemented by 66W wired charging. Additionally, it supports rapid 50W wireless charging using Honor’s proprietary wireless charger.

For those seeking even more power, the Magic 6 Pro is equipped with a larger 5,600 mAh battery, ensuring extended usage. This Pro variant takes charging to the next level with 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging capabilities.

Both the Honor Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro are available in an array of stylish colors, including black, green, blue, purple, and white.

In terms of pricing, the Magic 6 series starts at $620 for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, while the top-tier Magic 6 Pro, offering 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage, is priced at $943 in the Chinese market.

