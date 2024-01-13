Honor Magic V2 Foldable Gets a Stylish RSR Porsche Design

Honor’s recent collaboration with Porsche Design has resulted in its first product, the Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design. This exclusive device offers a sportier twist on the already impressive high-end foldable, the Magic V2.

Under the hood, the Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design shares the same top-tier specifications as the Magic V2, boasting a generous 16 GB of RAM and a spacious 1 TB of storage. However, where it truly distinguishes itself is in its exterior design. Inspired by Porsche’s distinctive style, this device is presented in the iconic Porsche Agate Grey color.

What sets the Porsche Design V2 apart is its incorporation of Porsche’s signature “Flyline” design concept, inspired by the sloping roofline of Porsche cars. The rear of the Magic V2 RSR showcases this feature, giving the impression that it’s ready to speed ahead at any moment.

ALSO READ Honor X50 Launched With Gigantic 5,800 mAh Battery and Flagship Grade Chip

The camera island is adorned with titanium alloy lettering, matching the regular phone’s aesthetic. What’s intriguing is Honor’s description of the phone’s body as a ‘Sports car fiberglass body,’ which makes little sense.

Despite its advanced design, the Honor Magic V2 RSR remains incredibly lightweight, tipping the scales at just 234g. This feat is achieved through a combination of a magnesium alloy frame and a titanium alloy hinge mechanism, which is consistent with the regular V2.

As mentioned before, the internal specifications are no different from the regular mode. The phone is powered by last year’s Qualcomm flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and boots Android 13 with Magic OS 7.2 on top. The main screen is a 7.92-inch LTPO OLED with 2156 x 2344 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary screen is a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED with 1060 x 2376 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

ALSO READ Honor MagicPad 13 and Magic Watch 4 Launched Starting at €125

The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 20MP telephoto shooter with 2.5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 16MP selfie camera. The battery is a 5,000 mAh unit with 67W wired charging.

The Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design will go for $2250. The pricing is higher due to the sole 16 GB/1 TB memory configuration, which is the highest-tier offering.

Honor Magic V2 Specifications