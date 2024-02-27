British Council Unveils It’s Global Conference for Educational Innovation – Schools Now! 2024 in Cape Town

The British Council is delighted to announce the upcoming Schools Now! 2024, a prestigious global conference dedicated to fostering educational innovation within the network of British Council Partner Schools.

Geared towards education, professionals eager to explore key facets of international education, share insights, and connect with peers, the face-to-face conference is scheduled to take place at The Westin, Cape Town.

Key Details:

Main Conference Days: February 28 and 29, 2024

Pre-conference Day: February 27, 2024

The Schools Now! conference promises an enriching experience for educators worldwide. The conference will be held for the first time in Sub-Saharan Africa, and attendees will have the opportunity to delve into a comprehensive conference program, engage in valuable networking sessions, attend a gala dinner, and enjoy local entertainment.

‘Enriching Your Curriculum’ is the central theme of this year’s conference which underscores the British Council’s commitment to advancing educational practices and promoting excellence in teaching and learning globally.

Complete information on the conference, including the agenda, keynote speakers, and further details on the theme, can be found at Schools Now! Conference 2024 | British Council.

You can also follow the British Council Partner Schools LinkedIn channel for more updates.

A delegation of school leaders from Pakistan will be attending the conference.