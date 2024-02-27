Fly Jinnah Announces Walk-in Interviews for Cabin Crew Jobs

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Fly Jinnah is seeking enthusiastic individuals to join its growing cabin crew team at open days in Lahore and Islamabad.
This is an exciting opportunity for those passionate about aviation and delivering exceptional customer service.
The events will be held at Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore and Islamabad on March 1 and March 3, respectively.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Minimum Age is 18 years.
- Attested SSC (copy of mark Sheet & copy of certificate) / O-Level – Equivalency Certificate Copy attestation
- Attested HSC (copy of mark Sheet & copy of certificate) / A-Level – Equivalency Certificate Copy attestation
- Valid CNIC & Passport
- Fluency in English (written and spoken)
- Fluency in other languages is a plus
- Minimum Height: 160 cm (Female), 168 cm (Male)
- Weight: To be in proportion to Age and Height
- Clear skin with no marks or tattoos that would be visible whilst wearing the cabin crew uniform
- Medically/ Physically fit to perform Cabin Crew duties
In other news, Fly Jinnah recently launched its international flights. The airline’s first flight from Islamabad to Sharjah is the beginning of its expansion into the international market.
Following the inclusion of two Airbus A320 aircraft in its fleet, Fly Jinnah aims to cater to the growing need for affordable and reliable air travel options. After successfully operating on the domestic routes for more than a year, the airline has now launched its services on the international routes.