President Alvi Approves Cannabis Regulatory Ordinance for Medical and Industrial Use

The President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has approved the promulgation of the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Ordinance 2024 to regulate the cultivation of cannabis plant, extraction, refining manufacturing and sale of derivatives of the plant for medical and industrial use.

According to the ordinance, this ordinance shall be called the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Ordinance 2024 and Pakistan is a signatory to the single convention on Narcotic Drugs 1961, article 23 of which recommends the establishment of an agency of the government to regulate the cultivation and production of cannabis and article 28 of that convention deals with cultivation and other matters related to opium poppy and matters ancillary thereto.

According to the ordinance, an authority shall be established to be known as the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority to carry out the purposes of this ordinance under the administrative control of the division concerned.

In addition, there will be a 13-member Board of Governors to be chaired by the Secretary of Defence Division. the other members of the board will be Secretary Cabinet, Secretary Law and Justice, Secretary National Food Security and Research, Chief Secretary of each province, two member from private sector, Chairman of PCSIR, representative of Inter Services Intelligence as well as Intelligence Bureau each, one member of Anti Narcotics Force, one member of DRAP and Director General will be member/cum Secretary of board.

The board will make policy decisions as well as advise the federal government on all matters relating to policy on cannabis including recommendation addition, alteration or omission in the policy under this ordinance.

It will also have power to issue licenses for activities requiring a licence under this ordinance.

According to ordinance, the federal government may directly convene a meeting of the board at any time, on any matter requiring a decision by the board. Meanwhile, there shall be a director general of the authority who shall be appointed by the Prime Minister at such remuneration and on such terms and conditions as may be prescribed by regulation.

According to the ordinance, the government can appoint employees, advisors and consultations to transact any business.

Under this ordinance, the federal government shall from time to time prepare and prescribe a national cannabis policy governing all aspects of cannabis plants derivatives market from cultivation to sale and production locally as well as for purposes of export and condition of import of cannabis or its derivatives.

According to the ordinance, the government will issue licenses for a period of five years and a committee will also be established for licenses to develop prescription and non-prescription drugs of all kinds from cannabis plant derivatives, whether used for pharmaceutical, herbal and nutraceutical purposes.