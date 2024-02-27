foodpanda Announces Strategic Partnership with Sana Safinaz to Expand Brand Reach

foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading delivery platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Sana Safinaz [SSFR (Pvt.) Ltd.], one of the country’s premium apparel brands.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for foodpanda as it solidifies its position as a retail media advertising publisher through this partnership with a top player in the apparel industry.

The yearly agreement between foodpanda and Sana Safinaz is all set to revolutionize the way brands interact with digital native customers. Leveraging the immense traffic on the foodpanda app, Sana Safinaz aims to expand its brand reach and target customers who have established online purchasing habits.

Through activations on panda ads and strategic placements of its top campaigns, Sana Safinaz will predominantly engage with foodpanda’s female audience, with placements on the order tracking page and occasional appearances on the Home screen.

Muntaqa Peracha, CEO of foodpanda, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “We are thrilled to partner with Sana Safinaz, one of Pakistan’s most esteemed apparel brands. This partnership not only showcases foodpanda’s evolution as a versatile advertising platform but also highlights our commitment to providing innovative solutions to our partners. By joining forces with Sana Safinaz, we are opening the gateway to the apparel industry and paving the way for future collaborations with brands across various sectors.”

COO, Farrukh Malik, stated: “foodpanda’s established presence as a household name in Pakistan presents an exceptional opportunity for Sana Safinaz to connect with a quality audience of potential new shoppers. By strategically leveraging foodpanda’s platform to showcase our collections, we aim to reach and engage with new customers, further enhancing our brand’s foothold in the market. This partnership highlights how foodpanda has become an important ally and one of the top choices in our media mix. We look forward to more upcoming collaborations that will continue to elevate both the brands and drive mutual success in the future.”

The collaboration between foodpanda and Sana Safinaz exemplifies the power of synergy between two industry leaders. It signifies foodpanda’s dedication to diversifying its offerings and providing unique advertising opportunities for brands looking to engage with digital-savvy consumers.

foodpanda officially launched its suite of advertising technology (AdTech) and marketing solutions, panda ads in 2022, to help brands across industries connect with millions of its customers beyond traditional channels.