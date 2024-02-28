Lyari Football Stadium Karachi Gets Brand New Pitch and Floodlights

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has recently worked on the football infrastructure in the provincial capital. In recent years, the City of Lights has installed more football turfs than the entire country.

Recently, Lyari witnessed massive development in the elevation of football infrastructure to provide players at the grassroots level with the best facilities.

ALSO READ Emir Of Qatar to Offer Mbappe A New Deal to Stop His Move to Real Madrid

The Lyari General Stadium at Tannery Road has been equipped with lights and turf. The stadium will be soon opened for local matches. It has become a part of the countless football projects launched by Mayor Karachi.

Lyari General gets lights and turf, much needed upgrade. Karachi now has more small stadiums with artificial pitches than rest of the country combined. Next step should be to restore their international stadium so National Teams can play there. https://t.co/NtqN2JQ9qy — FootballPakistan.com (@FootballPak) February 26, 2024

Often the players, coaches, and media report that the infrastructure in Pakistan is not according to international standards but it seems like Karachi is determined to change this narrative.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Federation Announces Schedule for District Elections

With more small stadiums with artificial pitches in the city than in the rest of the country combined, Mayor Karachi should next target to restore the international stadium so that the country’s economic hub can host international football matches as well.

People’s Stadium in Karachi was built in 1995 with a construction cost of $30.7 million under the then Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. It serves as the national stadium for football in Karachi.

If the main stadium in Karachi is renovated with state-of-the-art facilities, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers could be held in Karachi. The first round of group-stage matches will be played in October.