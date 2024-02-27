Emir Of Qatar to Offer Mbappe A New Deal to Stop His Move to Real Madrid

French forward Kylian Mbappe will meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hammad Al Thani, on Wednesday before his highly anticipated move to Real Madrid.

The Emir of Qatar will meet the French football star in a bid to convince him to stay at Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Reportedly, French President Emmanuel Macron will also be part of the meeting.

Mbappe wanted a move to Real Madrid back in the summer of 2022 and a prolonged saga of his transfer to Real Madrid has been ongoing since then. Two years ago, the Emir of Qatar convinced him to change his mind for the sake of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which was held in Qatar that year.

Ever since Mbappe moved to PSG in 2018 for 180 million euros, the Los Blancos have had their eyes on him as their Galacticos signing of the upcoming generation.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, the French footballer has already made up his mind and is adamant to move to Spain after his contract expires in the summer.

🚨🇫🇷 Sources close to PSG firmly deny that the Emir of Qatar will make new proposal to convince Kylian Mbappé. Today’s meeting won’t be about future as Mbappé has already been clear with PSG; he’s informed them about leaving the club, already in advanced talks with Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/qyInT3IAPM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 27, 2024

The 25-year-old gave a clear signal last summer and communicated to the French club that he wanted to leave and would not extend his contract beyond the summer of 2024.

Despite the reports that the Emir of Qatar will try to convince Mbappe once again, it seems like the talks at the dinner table between Qatar’s Emir and the player will not bear the same fruits.