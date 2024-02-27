Pakistan Football Federation Announces Schedule for District Elections

Pakistan Football Federation has announced the schedule for conducting the ‘District Elections’ as the stakeholders get ready to run the football affairs of the country.

February 29 is the date when the appeals decision comes out and a voter list is announced. Multiple football clubs raised objections over not being a part of the list which resulted in PFF re-doing the procedure.

The final voter list will be announced on March 03 as the clubs will be accommodated by then.

March 04 is when the preliminary candidate list will be presented along with the initiation of the appeals process which will conclude on March 06.

The appeals decision will come out on March 07, and the Final Candidate list will be unveiled on the same date.

Pakistan Football Connect Program will send out the Candidate List on March 08, while the voting period will commence on March 09.

The voting period will last for three days, March 09 – 12.