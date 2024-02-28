Vivo V30 Pro Launches as One of The Thinnest Phones of 2024

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Feb 28, 2024 | 3:26 pm

Vivo’s latest V series phones come in the form of V30 Pro, which comes with no less than four 50MP cameras and is also one of the thinnest phones of the year. Pricing and availability details, however, are yet to be revealed.

Design and Display

The display is a tall 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that comes with 1260p resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 2,800 nits. It also features high color accuracy thanks to its 10-bit panel. On the back, the phone is equipped with its iconic rectangular Aura Light, designed to provide gentle and uniform lighting for low-light portrait captures.

Although Vivo does not mention the exact dimensions, the V30 Pro has a remarkably slim profile.

Internals and Software

Equipped with a Dimensity 8200 chipset, the V30 Pro stands out as a significantly more potent platform, built on a 4nm architecture, in contrast to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 found in the standard V30. Memory configurations are available in two options: 8/256 GB or 12/512 GB. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

For software, it brings the latest Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14 on top.

Cameras

All three cameras on the back are 50MP lenses. The setup includes a Sony IMX920 sensor for the main camera, a Samsung JN1 sensor for the ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a Sony INX816 sensor for the portrait telephoto camera. The main camera can do 4K videos at 30 FPS as well as 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

Even the selfie camera is a high-resolution 50MP sensor.

Battery and Pricing

Despite a slim profile, the phone manages to fit a 5,000 mAh battery and it has support for blazing-fast 80W wired charging for quick top-ups.

As mentioned earlier, there are no pricing and availability details as of yet.

Vivo V30 Pro Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • CPU: Octa-core (1×3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali-G610 MC6
  • OS: Android 14, Funtouch OS 14
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.78″ AMOLED with 1260 x 2800 pixels resolution. 120Hz, HDR10+
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.49″, PDAF, OIS
      50 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom
      50 MP, f/2.0, (ultrawide), 1/2.76″
    • Front: 50 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), AF
  • Colors: Bloom White, Waving Aqua, Lush Green, Noble Black
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 80W fast charging
  • Price: N/A

Aasil Ahmed

lens

