Vivo V30 Launched With 50MP Front and Rear Cameras

The official launch of the Vivo V30 marks the beginning of its global rollout to various international markets. This phone boasts a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and houses a substantial battery. Notably, it shares its physical design with the Vivo S18, but what sets it apart is a significant camera upgrade.

Design and Display

On the front, the Vivo V30 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display featuring a resolution of 1260p and an impressive peak brightness of 2,800 nits. It also supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ content, and has a fingerprint sensor underneath the screen.

Internals and Software

Powering this Vivo phone is Qualcomm’s chipset, manufactured using the 4 nm process, which includes a 2.63 GHz octa-core CPU and an Adreno 720 GPU. The Vivo V30 is available in four different configurations, offering options of 8 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/256 GB, 12 GB/256 GB, and 12 GB/512 GB.

For software, it boots the latest Android 14 OS with Funtouch OS 14 on top. Vivo has promised software support of at least 4 years.

Cameras

The Vivo V30 proudly claims the title of being the first global smartphone to feature the 50MP OmniVision OV50E sensor, a significant advancement in mobile photography. This sensor, boasting a size of 1/1.55 inches, takes the helm as the main camera in the device.

Complementing it is another 50MP sensor with autofocus for the ultra-wide-angle lens, ensuring high-quality wide-angle shots. Notably, even the front camera boasts a formidable 50 MP sensor, also with autofocus, ensuring exceptional selfie quality.

Battery and Pricing

One of the standout improvements introduced by the Vivo V30 compared to its predecessor is its larger 5,000 mAh battery. This power source is compatible with 80W FlashCharge technology, making the V30 the slimmest phone in the Vivo lineup to house such a high-capacity battery, with a profile just 7.5 mm thin at its base.

Pricing and availability details will be announced later this month, but the color options include Bloom White, Waving Aqua, Lush Green, and Noble Black, each with a different pattern on the back.

Vivo V30 Specifications