Vivo Y100t Features Blazing Fast 120W Charging for Only $210

Yesterday in China, Vivo unveiled the Y100t, a new addition to its smartphone lineup. Boasting a 64MP camera and 120W charging capability, the Y100t shares a striking resemblance to the iQOO Z8, which made its debut in China in August 2023.

The main disparity lies in the branding on the back, with the Y100t bearing the “Vivo” label instead of “iQOO.” Otherwise, the two devices are virtually indistinguishable and are priced equivalently.

Featuring a 6.64-inch LCD with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the Y100t is powered by the Dimensity 8200 chipset, coupled with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. The rear camera setup comprises a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP auxiliary lens, while the selfie camera, housed within a punch hole, boasts a 16MP resolution.

Positioned as an alternative to the Y100i and Y78t models, the Y100t stands out with its remarkable charging speed, offering the fastest charging capability of the three—120W for the 5,000 mAh battery. Out of the box, the phone runs on OriginOS 3.

Available in White, Blue, or Black color options, the Vivo Y100t is set to hit the shelves in China on February 28. Pricing starts at $210 for the 8/256 GB variant, $235 for the 12/256 GB model, and $265 for the 12/512 GB configuration.

Vivo Y100t Specifications