Half-Day Announced for Karachi Offices Ahead of Heavy Rainfall

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 29, 2024 | 4:16 pm

Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, has announced a half-day in offices in Karachi on Friday (tomorrow) to avoid any unfortunate events amid the forecast of heavy rainfall in the port city.

In a statement on X, the mayor said that the administration has already made the necessary preparations. However, as a matter of abundant precaution, it has been decided that tomorrow will be a half day for offices in the Karachi division from 2 PM.

“Citizens are requested to also avoid unnecessary movement to avoid any inconvenience,” the mayor added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Sindh announced a rain emergency in the province following a weather forecast predicting heavy rainfall. “The rainwater is expected to enter Sindh from Khuzdar mountain range,” CM Sindh said.

He ordered Commissioner Larkana to implement all necessary precautions to address the situation. “We have to keep our preparations complete with regard to rainfall warning,” Murad Ali Shah added.

The Chief Minister also instructed the DIG Traffic to improve traffic arrangements in the city. Additionally, the Meteorological Office has predicted heavy rainfall across several districts of Sindh, including wind or thunderstorms in Karachi, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur, and Mirpurkhas on February 29th and March 1st.

Isolated hailstorms are also expected during this period.

