US Advises Pakistan to Keep Working With IMF

The United States has urged Pakistan to continue working with the International Monetary Fund and other international financial institutions towards macroeconomic reforms.

“We support Pakistan’s efforts to break free from the vicious cycle of debt and international financing. The long-term health of Pakistan’s government – or economy is crucial to its stability,” US department spokesperson, Mathew Miller, stated during a press briefing on February 28.

He said, “Pakistan’s new government must immediately prioritize the economic situation because the policies over the next several months will be crucial to maintaining economic stability for Pakistanis. And we urge Pakistan to continue working with the IMF and other international financial institutions towards macroeconomic reforms”.

ALSO READ Govt Urged to Address Gas Price Disparity in Fertilizer Sector

This comes after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday wrote a letter to the IMF asking for an audit of the February 8 General Elections.

Citing IMF guidelines, PTI underscored the necessity of political legitimacy for effective policy implementation in Pakistan.

The correspondence recalled PTI’s previous agreement to support IMF financing contingent upon assurances of free and fair elections. However, PTI said widespread intervention and fraud during the February 8 General Elections prompted calls from major IMF member countries and the European Union for a transparent investigation.

The letter urged the IMF to uphold its principles of good governance and accountability by scrutinizing the reported electoral irregularities.

ALSO READ PTI Urges IMF for Audit of 30% Assembly Seats Within 2 Weeks

PTI emphasized that it does not seek IMF involvement as an investigative body but rather calls for support in ensuring electoral transparency, which could foster enduring prosperity and stability in Pakistan.