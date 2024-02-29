PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Only in Pakistan: Local Kabaddi Match Gets Better Broadcast Quality Than FIFA World Cup Qualifier Game

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 29, 2024 | 3:38 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) conducted a Kabaddi Match at Jinnah Stadium on Wednesday and its broadcast production was executed by their private sponsor Sarsabz at the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship 2024.

Social media users have praised the production quality of the Kabaddi match and deemed it better than the broadcast and production quality of PTV Sports which provided the transmission of Pakistan’s matches against Cambodia and Tajikistan during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

ALSO READ

Football fans in Pakistan have asked the Sarsabz official brand to broadcast the football team’s next match against Jordan on March 21.

Last year, the Pakistan Football Federation accumulated around Rs. 10 million from gate revenue after the Tajikistan match where 22,000 spectators turned up but still the PFF is adamant to stick with PTV Sports as their main broadcast partner.

Sarsabz brand has also sponsored the Multan Sultans this season and they are working with them in unison during the PSL to promote the franchise in season 9.

Fans feel that it is disrespectful to the sport of football, which is currently the second most popular sport in Pakistan after cricket and the interest relating to the game has boomed since Pakistan’s first-ever win in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Cambodia last October.

ALSO READ

The PSB has failed on many fronts in the past year alongside the Pakistan Football Federation, but the two bodies have been abysmal so far in providing the right kind of production quality of matches and floodlights in Jinnah stadium for the upcoming World Cup Qualifier game.

Stay updated with everything related to PSL 2024 here.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>