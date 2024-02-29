Only in Pakistan: Local Kabaddi Match Gets Better Broadcast Quality Than FIFA World Cup Qualifier Game

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) conducted a Kabaddi Match at Jinnah Stadium on Wednesday and its broadcast production was executed by their private sponsor Sarsabz at the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship 2024.

Social media users have praised the production quality of the Kabaddi match and deemed it better than the broadcast and production quality of PTV Sports which provided the transmission of Pakistan’s matches against Cambodia and Tajikistan during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Football fans in Pakistan have asked the Sarsabz official brand to broadcast the football team’s next match against Jordan on March 21.

Last year, the Pakistan Football Federation accumulated around Rs. 10 million from gate revenue after the Tajikistan match where 22,000 spectators turned up but still the PFF is adamant to stick with PTV Sports as their main broadcast partner.

Shame on you @pakistanffofficial , you have earned more than 10 millions in last one match at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad but you have embarrassed us in front of whole world with 1980s quality of PTV.

On the other hand look at the quality of Kabadi tournament sponsored by @sarsabz . pic.twitter.com/BKrB9J157f — Save Football Pakistan (@PakFootbalVoice) February 29, 2024

Sarsabz brand has also sponsored the Multan Sultans this season and they are working with them in unison during the PSL to promote the franchise in season 9.

Fans feel that it is disrespectful to the sport of football, which is currently the second most popular sport in Pakistan after cricket and the interest relating to the game has boomed since Pakistan’s first-ever win in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Cambodia last October.

We should start tagging big companies to take initiative, I have lost hope in pff. — Syed Muntazir (@smuntazir2006) February 29, 2024

The PSB has failed on many fronts in the past year alongside the Pakistan Football Federation, but the two bodies have been abysmal so far in providing the right kind of production quality of matches and floodlights in Jinnah stadium for the upcoming World Cup Qualifier game.

