Imad Wasim Leads the Charts of Most Ducks in PSL History [List]

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 29, 2024 | 2:30 pm

Islamabad United’s all-rounder, Imad Wasim, scored a duck in Match 15 of Pakistan Super League, Season 9, which enabled him to extend his record of most ducks in the history of the league.

Imad leads the list of ‘most ducks scored in PSL’ with 12 ducks, while the national cricket team’s current chief selector/ex-cricketer Wahab Riaz is second with ten ducks.

Peshawar Zalmi’s highest run-getter, Kamran Akmal, is third with 8 ducks while Lahore Qalandars current ‘underperforming’ captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, is joint-fourth with Pakistan’s atting maestro, Babar Azam with 7 ducks.

Player Innings Ducks
Imad Wasim 67 12
Wahab Riaz 54 10
Kamran Akmal 74 8
Shaheen Afridi 32 7
Babar Azam 82 7
Imad has had a torrid time in PSL 9 so far as he has amassed a meager 10 runs in four innings, which includes two ducks. He came to the season leading the list, and his further performances have cemented his place at the top of the list.

The leftie had a great outing in PSL 8, representing Karachi Kings, as he hit 404 runs during the regular season, at an average of 134.67 and a strike-rate of 170. He captained KK and led from the front, but unfortunately the individual performances couldn’t alter the team’s fortune.

