Hasan Ali Becomes the Second Bowler in PSL to Pick 100 Wickets

On Wednesday, Karachi Kings Pacer Hassan Ali achieved a massive milestone in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 after he dismissed Alex Hales in the match where Islamabad United dominated Karachi Kings at the National Bank Arena.

Hasan became the second bowler in the history of PSL to cross the 100-wicket mark.

Only Wahab Riaz has more wickets than the star Pakistani fast bowler (113) and sits at the top of the all-time greats in PSL who have notched up the most scalps in the competition.

Most Wickets in PSL:

Bowler Wickets Wahab Riaz 113 Hassan Ali 100 Shaheen Shah Afridi 98 Shadab Khan 83 Faheem Ashraf 72

The elite club of bowlers includes the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi from Lahore Qalandars and the Islamabad United duo Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf along with other notable names.

This is the Pakistani pacer’s first season with Kings and he has previously represented Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in the PSL.

The pacer took 25 scalps in the PSL of 2019 and was unplayable in the first four seasons of the league taking more than 10 wickets in each season before 2020.

In 2017 he emerged as a match-winning bowler in the ICC Champions Trophy, a competition in which he took 13 wickets and also won man of the tournament award after that man of the match performance against India.

He is one of the lethal bowlers for Karachi Kings this season and the men in blue will need him to fire to get a win against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Arena tonight.

